Construction underway to upgrade Waipaoa River stopbanks

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 09:13

Council has resumed construction works to upgrade the Waipaoa River Flood Control Scheme.

The work involves significant excavation to upgrade the stopbank on the eastern side of the Waipaoa River, between the railway bridge and river mouth near the end of Dunstan Road.

The stopbank improvements are designed to cater for a 100-year rain event, accounting for climate change out to 2090.

"The existing stopbank is being raised and widened to provide for climate change effects and to improve flood resilience," said senior project engineer Joss Ruifrok.

The scheme is comprised of 64km of stopbanks and is one of Council’s most valuable assets. It protects approximately 10,000 hectares of fertile floodplain and has increased the amount of land being used for high yield horticulture.

Approximately 6km of stopbanks have been upgraded to date.

In August this year, Council was awarded $7.5 million of funding support under the Crown Infrastructure Partners to accelerate the project delivery phase.

Local contractors Earthwork Solutions Limited are carrying out the works, with this stage due for completion by December 2020.

Council apologises for any inconvenience this work may cause to residents and road users in the Dunstan Road area.