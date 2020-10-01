Use of force on youth in Auckland justified - IPCA

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 10:09

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police were justified in using force while arresting a 16-year-old girl following a pursuit in Auckland on 3 July 2019.

The intoxicated young woman was a back passenger in a stolen vehicle. She alleged that when the vehicle stopped an officer pulled her hair, officers dragged her from the car, deliberately threw her on the ground and forced her head onto gravel, causing a small cut to her head. She also alleged officers used inappropriate language towards her.

The Authority found the young woman did not comply with officer’s instructions to get out of the car when arresting her and had to be forcibly removed. She resisted arrest so was taken to ground by officers in order to be handcuffed. During the struggle, the young woman cut her head on large gravel on the road.

The Authority also found it unlikely that an officer pulled the young woman’s hair or that officers used inappropriate language towards her.

"The young woman’s recall of events lacked consistency and there was evidence contrary to her allegations. We are satisfied the Police acted professionally to effect the arrest and that the use of force was proportionate given the young woman’s level of resistance" said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.