Awards recognise youth potential - Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 10:34

Ten young people have been recognised for their diligence and resilience in the face of adversity at this year’s Hastings District Council Youth Potential Awards, held at and proudly supported by Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre this week.

Now in their 14th year, the NgÄ Tohu Aumangea Youth Potential Awards were initiated as a way to acknowledge the efforts of young people who, despite challenging circumstances, were setting and achieving their goals.

The awardees are nominated by local services providers, youth groups, marae and schools, with the presentation hosted by the Hastings District and Youth Councils.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said all the award recipients had shown strength and courage. "Nothing in life worth doing is easy. In the case of these young people when things got tough, they kept going. "They have inspired others to follow their lead, but it takes courage, it takes hard work, it takes patience, it takes belief in yourselves.

Most importantly it takes caring and supportive people who teach you, who encourage you and guide you, friends, family and mentors who are there for you no matter what life offers."

The MC for the event held on Monday evening was Irongate School principal Maurice Rehu and the guest speaker was former All Black and current Sky Sports commentator Israel Dagg, who was back home to cover the Magpies vs Canterbury rugby game.

Dagg said he enjoyed the opportunity to share his story with the award recipients in the hope to give them further inspiration.

He credited his time at Lindisfarne College as helping turn his life around, giving him boundaries and installing respect, which in turn bolstered his own determination to achieve his goals. His main message is "surround yourself with good people" if you want to stay out of trouble and do well.

The event also featured performances by the Rezpect Dance Academy and ended with a meal.

The award recipients were: Latoya Hempel (Te Tipu Whenua o Paharakeke), Finley Duncan (Greg Duncan), Elijah Iaone (St Andrews Presbyterian Church), Liam Anderson (Craig McDougall), Hugh Moss (Birchleigh Polo and Flaxmere College), Vili Moore (Hastings Boys High School), Warner Crichton (Te Ara Aumangea), Maz Hema (Te Ara Aumangea), Strados Houia (Te Ara Aumangea), John Palu (Te Ara Aumangea).