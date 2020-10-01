Reefton water supply, tender recommendation - Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 11:28

The Reefton Water Supply serves the district’s second largest town and requires significant upgrade works to ensure a safe, compliant drinking water supply and ‘fit for future’ infrastructure.

The supply is currently under a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) until improvements to the water infrastructure can be made.

In April 2020, Council resolved to accept the recommended upgrade proposal and commence a tender process for the work package options including a new rising main, a new falling main, reservoir repairs and network changes.

The Reefton community were consulted on their water supply as part of the 2020/2021 Annual Plan. Whilst there was general support for the infrastructure upgrade work the community were against chlorination. Council resolved at its meeting on the 29th July 2020 to not chlorinate the supply until legislation required it.

A Request for Tender (RFT) was issued by Council inviting suitably qualified companies to tender for the design and construction of the various work packages that form the proposed water supply upgrade at Reefton.

This included:

Priority Item Description

Compliance Item D - Rising Main Design and construct a dedicated rising main from the treatment plant to the existing reservoir.

Item E - Falling Main Design and construct a new falling main to replace the existing cast iron pipe rising/falling main.

Improvements Item B - Storage Reservoir Renew the existing large reservoir.

Item F - Asbestos Cement Pipe replacement along Buller Road

Replace the existing asbestos cement pipe along Buller Rd (between Potter Street and Elizabeth Street) incorporating pressure reduction infrastructure.

Tru-Line Civil Limited were the lowest price conforming tenderer and even with the additional project delivery costs and contingency it still allowed Council to stay within the approved Annual Plan budget of $1,440,000

At its meeting on 30 September Council has resolved to accept the tender recommendation and award the contract to Tru-Line Civil Limited.

Eric de Boer, Manager Infrastructure Delivery said: "Council is committed to providing enduring, compliant and fit-for-purpose infrastructure which delivers a safe, reliable and adequate drinking water supply for residents". Further investments across the District focussing on fixing communities drinking water systems are a clear ongoing commitment towards this goal.

Reefton residents will now begin to see the civil works being undertaken with an expected project completion time of June 2021.