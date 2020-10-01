Powhiri for new Hutt Valley Area Commander - NZ Police

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 12:25

A pÅwhiri to welcome new Hutt Valley Area Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett, will be held at Waiwhetu Marae on Monday 5 October.

Inspector Bennett has 22 years’ service in NZ Police and began his police career in Waikato District. He spent 15 years in Waikato, in various roles, before heading south to Wellington District.

Before moving into the Hutt Valley Area Commander role, Inspector Bennett served as Wellington District’s MÄori Responsiveness Manager.

Media wishing to attend the pÅwhiri are asked to contact Rachel.Purdom@police.govt.nz by 4pm Friday 2 October for further details.