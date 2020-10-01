Thumbs up for food safety inspections at Kaipara District Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 14:24

The Kaipara District Council has passed a review of its accreditation as a recognised agency to conduct food verification with flying colours.

At a recent Audit, Risk and Finance meeting council staff were congratulated for the glowing audit report they received from International Accreditation NZ (IANZ).

Chief Executive Louise Miller says the result is a reflection of the work the food safety team does with the 173 registered food providers across the district.

"This means the community can feel safe in the knowledge that our food operators and vendors are being held to a high standard. Kaipara is punching well above our weight, and leading the country in our quality management system," says Ms Miller.

"Expert independent recognition of the great work we’re doing at Kaipara is always welcome, backing my belief that Kaipara District Council continues to excel."