Intersection upgrade to progress to next stage - Taupo Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 14:17

The Taupō Town Centre Transformation project is progressing well, with the first half of the Tuwharetoa / Ruapehu intersection almost complete and contractors moving on to the opposite corner from next Monday, October 5.

This will mean the end of Tuwharetoa Street, outside Indian Affair and Farmers, will be closed to traffic from this date, for approximately eight weeks, to ensure the health and safety of the community and contractors in the area. A turning bay will be provided at the end of the closed road for vehicles to safely U-turn.

The intersection upgrade is part of the wider Taupō Town Centre Transformation project which received $20.6 million in government funding in June. This part of the project involves the realignment of each corner to improve health and safety and sight lines, repaving, curved seating and new planting. A raised pedestrian crossing is also being installed.

Programme Delivery Manager Ian Gray said the team is continuing to work closely with businesses and retailers to minimise disruption where possible.

"Thank you to the community for their patience as we have worked to complete this first part of what is an exciting two year project to transform our town centre into an area with quality places that is people-friendly and attracts locals and visitors alike to spend time here," he said.

The intersection upgrade is expected to be complete by the end of November.