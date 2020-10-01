Summer camping permits available - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 14:28

The summer camping season officially opened with the start of daylight savings but visitors are reminded they must buy a permit before setting up camp.

The easiest way to buy permits is online. This provides all the key information about responsible camping in TairÄwhiti, including the requirement for a chemical toilet.

You can also buy permits from our customer service centres at Fitzherbert Street or Te Puia Springs, as well as at the Visitor iSites at Gisborne, Opotiki and Wairoa.

Kate Sykes, team leader of monitoring and compliance, reminds campers they cannot reserve spots with tarps or gazebos.

"There is huge demand in some locations and it’s important that summer camping is made as fair as possible, so any tarps or structures found reserving a spot will be removed. Keep your campsite simple and small, and be considerate to other campers - please don’t block others in or litter. Fires are also not permitted," she said.

Summer camping enforcement officers will be regularly monitoring campsites throughout the season to ensure compliance with the rules.

For more information or to buy a permit, visit the summer camping page