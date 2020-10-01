Protesters lie 'dead' in meat industry 'crime scene' - PETA

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 16:39

PETA's International Day of Non-Violence Message: 'Meat Is Murder'

Sydney - A group of animal rights activists lay "dead" today in the middle of Sydney's famous Pitt Street Mall in a meat industry "crime scene" staged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ahead of World Day for Farmed Animals and International Day of Non-Violence (2 October).

Photos of the demonstration are available here.

"Fittingly, World Day for Farmed Animals and International Day of Non-Violence fall on the same day. We hope our protest will remind Australians that pigs, cows, chickens, lambs, and fish deserve the same consideration and compassion as all other living, feeling beings," says PETA Senior Outreach and Partnerships Manager Emily Rice. "You can't preach non-violence with the carcass of a tormented animal on your plate."

In today's meat industry, pigs are stunned using high-voltage electric shocks or exposure to high concentrations of carbon dioxide in gas chambers, where they scream and writhe in pain as they suffocate. All too often, these methods of stunning are ineffective and workers slit pigs' throats and dump them into scalding-hot water while they're still fully conscious.

Chickens reach "slaughter weight" at just 6 or 7 weeks old. At the abattoir, they're shacked by their legs and hung upside down and their heads are plunged into an electrified water bath before their throats are cut. In order to kill the fish they've caught, fishers toss them into piles of ice where they slowly asphyxiate, freeze, or are crushed to death. The gills of others are cut or their throats and stomachs are slashed open while they're still alive on decks awash with blood.

PETA - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" - opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. The group notes that a nationwide shift to vegan eating would spare the lives of millions of sensitive animals, who are subjected to systemic abuse and painful, terrifying deaths each year, as well as curbing land and water use and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.au.