The Mahi Space, a new co-working space for Levin - Horowhenua District Council

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 16:52

A new co-working and collaboration work area, The Mahi Space, is open at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ in Levin.

The Provincial Growth Fund will provide $400,000 to help run the space, which aims to boost business operations in Levin. Manager Narita Dixon says The Mahi Space is ideal for business people, start-ups, small businesses, self-employed people, entrepreneurs, those working from home or commuters who need a place to work remotely. "There are plenty of options. Whether you need a space to collaborate, join a remote audiovisual meet-up in the conference room, have a small meeting, or book a hot-desk pod, there’s a space that will fit your work style and situation," she said.

"The Mahi Space is fully equipped. Our conference room offers video conferencing, and we have three hot-desk pods set up with screens, a mouse and a keyboard for you to plug into and start working. The furniture, meetings spaces, printer, scanner, and amenities such as WiFi are all provided. Simply bring your own laptop, tablet or other device and book your space."

Mrs Dixon said The Mahi Space, which opened on 1 October, will act as a business incubator for the district. "We’ll also offer training programmes, business advisors, experts and support tailored for small businesses, self-employed entrepreneurs and start-ups to help them build capacity, minimise risk and reduce the costs of doing business. It’s ideal for anyone establishing and growing a business in Horowhenua," she said. "It’s easy to join up. All you need to do is fill in the online form on our website, tetakere.org.nz/TheMahiSpace, and we’ll arrange an orientation and a friendly tour of the facility."

Mrs Dixon said she’s excited about the opportunity to contribute to the district’s economy in such a positive way.

"I’m passionate about helping businesses and am really looking forward to welcoming tÄngata to The Mahi Space," she said.

For more information, check out the website at tetakere.org.nz/TheMahiSpace.