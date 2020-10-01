Investigatory works on SH1 / SH29 intersection - NZTA

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 17:12

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises work on the intersection State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 will be undertaken overnight on Sunday 4 October, weather permitting.

The work is part of investigations needed for the design of the two-lane roundabout that will replace the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 at Piarere. Earlier this year, the NZ Upgrade Programme announced funding of $58 million to upgrade this intersection to improve safety on this high-volume traffic route.

SH1 and SH29 will remain open in both directions and there will be temporary traffic management in place to keep workers and motorists safe. Work will start at 6pm Sunday and end at 6am on Monday morning to minimise disruption for motorists, however, motorists should expect delays of between one and five minutes.

For the investigation works occurring in live traffic lanes, traffic management will include electronic traffic lights that are manually controlled for stopping traffic and a 30km/h temporary speed limit through the work zone. For the investigation works occurring in the road shoulders, traffic management will have a 50km/h temporary speed limit through the work zone.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while this work is being undertaken.

More information about the Piarere roundabout work can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-sh29-intersection/

