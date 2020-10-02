NZ app named winner in global awards

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 07:33

New Zealand developed app, BadGood has been named as the Winner in the Best Design APAC category in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards, beating big names like Google, Spotify and Disney+.

BadGood was also acknowledged as a finalist in the Apps and Games category.

The global awards recognise people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honour creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

Thought to be a world first, BadGood is a completely new, simple and fun stress relief app that allows users to shake, scream or type their everyday frustrations into their smart device to physically release the stress. It then processes this and rewards them digitally with a positive illustration and word or phrase, aiming to switch their mindset, providing instant gratification.

Originally developed for students, but with the global pandemic causing stress around the world, BadGood has much more significance and is providing a much-needed outlet for frustration for a wider audience of users.

The award-winning app was created by The University of Auckland Associate Professor, Suranga Nanayakkara and Thisum Buddhika, along with RUN design and advertising agency Founders Laura Cibilich and Raymond McKay.

Co-Founder Laura Cibilich says, "We’re elated to have won this prestigious award and to be acknowledged not just for our design, but for the business and innovation aspect of it as well.

It’s great to see it beat out some of the worlds largest organisations, something we’re super proud of".

Recognised as one of the world’s emerging leaders in creating human-computer interfaces, Dr Nanayakkara says, "The user experience and design aesthetic play a major role in BadGood's success, focusing on a minimalist UI and simple UX principles for ease of use, combined with the latest technological innovation."

The award judges included Google Creative Director Jennifer Daniel, Warby Parker Co-CEO Dave Gilboa, film maker Gary Hustwit, and renowned designer Debbie Millman. Entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Other finalists included projects, products, and services from Spotify, Google, Disney+, Figma and more: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2020