Serious crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier.
Police were called about 7:32 this morning.
Part of the road is closed and diversions will be in place.
Any motorists wanting to travel north of Napier are recommended to take Poraiti Road and then Glengarry Road.
Diversions are likely for several hours.
