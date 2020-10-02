A visitor carpark booking centre for Hahei and footpath - council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 08:36

A visitor carpark booking centre proposed for Hahei, boat ramp re-development for Whangapoua - Mercury Bay Community Board meeting highlights.

A visitor carpark booking centre has been proposed for Hahei, an update on the Whitianga skate park and footpath construction and budgets were some of the topics at the Mercury Bay Community Board meeting. You can view the full agenda here.

In the public forum:

A representative from Whitianga Social Services asked for a letter of support as they are lobbying Te Waka Kotahi/NZTA to have Whitianga recognised as a vehicle licensing town.

The chair of the Whitianga Ratepayers Association requested consideration of a $150k budget to investigate an alternative water supply for Whitianga. The Association would like to see this in the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan (LTP).

A resident from Whitianga spoke about the coastal erosion at the northern end of Buffalo Beach. They have received a quote for a rock wall from a local contractor of $475k and would like to the Board progress these works to protect the affected properties.

Denis Tegg, Waikato Regional Councillor for our district presented a proposal for a public shuttle bus services throughout the district.

A representative from the Mercury Bay Boating Club requested an update on their previous presentation in relation to the coastal erosion on Buffalo Beach.

2.1 Mercury Bay Community Board Grant Application

The sum of $3,250 was approved for costs associated with the Whitianga Santa Parade event from the Board’s Community Grants budget.

3.1 Hahei Visitor Carpark Booking Centre

Approval has been given in principal, proposing a booking centre and associated functions, at the Hahei Visitor Car Park. Staff will now report back at the next meeting, with further details on how this would operate, before applying for a resource consent.

3.2 Mercury Bay Commercial Operations on Council Reserves - Additional Application

A recommendation is being made to Council to approve Coromandel Paddle Boarding Limited (Shanan Austin Laird) at Purangi Reserve.

4.1 2020/21 Mercury Bay Footpath Construction and Streetlight Installation Programme

The Board confirmed the footpath construction and streetlight installation programme for the 2020/21 financial year. You can read the full details of the installation programme here.

4.2 2020/21 Mercury Bay Work Programme

The Board were updated on the 2020/2021 work programme for Mercury Bay. You can read the full work programme here: https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail20.com/t/r-l-jumtitt-jhuturjyp-m/

Some highlights to note:

Mercury Bay Skatepark - development of the Skate Park at Taylors Mistake Reserve has commenced and is expected to be completed by the end of December. You can view the full project details here.

Whangapoua Boat Ramp - Our contractor is shaping the base ready for the first stage of the concrete pour on Friday 18 of September for the complete redevelopment of the ramp.

Taputapuatea Walkway and Footbridge - Complete development of Taputapuatea Walkway and Footbridge is scheduled to be completed this week.