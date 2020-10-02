Death following serious crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

|
Police can now confirm one person has died following a two vehicle crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway earlier this morning.
Police were called about 7:32 this morning.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as only light traffic is currently able to pass through the Watchman Road/Main North Road roundabout.
