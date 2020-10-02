Have your say on the Porirua City Council Climate Change Strategy - Council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 10:16

Porirua City Council is seeking your input into its climate change strategy.

It will be conducting a survey and holding a public workshop this month so that people can share their ideas and concerns.

The climate change strategy, ‘Rautaki o te ao Hurihuri’ responds to the climate emergency declared by the Council in June 2019. It contains actions for the next three to four years to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as preparing the city for its impacts.

The council has engaged with youth groups, iwi members, other councils, central government agencies, and subject-matter experts.

Mayor Anita Baker encourages people to submit their feedback on what Council have proposed.

"Climate change is a real and present threat. If we act now, we can reduce the impact on our communities," she says.

"If we fail to act, our grandkids will never forgive us," Baker said.

You can download the strategy at www.poriruacity.govt.nz/climatechange, or pick up a copy at any Porirua City library or the Council’s front counter at 16 Cobham Court, Porirua.

You can have your say on the strategy in a number of ways:

By attending a public workshop on the 13th October, at 5:30pm at PÄtaka By completing the online survey By email to: climatechange@poriruacity.govt.nz with "Climate Change Strategy" in the subject line By hand at our front counter at 16 Cobham Court, Porirua, or at any of our city libraries By post to: Climate Change Strategy Submissions, Porirua City Council, PO Box 50218, Porirua City 5240.