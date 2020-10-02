Suspicious fires in Timaru overnight

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:05

Timaru Police are investigating a series of suspicious fires overnight.

Police received six reports of wheelie bins set alight on Pages Road, Spur Road, Brockley Road and Rosebrook Road in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested says the fires are linked and appear to have been deliberately lit.

"There have been other fires in the area recently so I encourage residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, especially in the rural areas on the outskirts of Timaru," he says.

"Police have not yet established a link between last night’s fires and the others in recent weeks.

"Anyone who has not yet reported a recent fire or has any information that may assist Police enquiries is urged to call 105, quoting file number 201002/8275."

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.