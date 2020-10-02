Last opportunity for feedback on project - Council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:28

Do you think there should be any controls on the Milford Road into Milford Sound Piopiotahi? Would you want more to do in Milford Sound Piopiotahi? Feedback on these and several other options is being sought in the Milford Opportunities Project’s latest public engagement.

Project governance group chair Dr Keith Turner said the nationwide engagement, through the project’s website www.milfordopportunities.nz, is looking for feedback on possible options and ideas for the sound, the road leading into it and Te Anau and the surrounding regions. The engagement starts on 5 October and goes through to 30 October.

"We are nearing the critical point of having to make decisions about what goes into the masterplan for the area and we are seeking feedback from the public, from key stakeholders and everyone who is interested," Dr Turner said.

This is the last chance for public feedback on the options to be included in the masterplan. The feedback will be analysed and included into the final reports going to the governance group which will then make its decisions on what will be put forward as recommendations to Government in the plan.

This engagement follows on from the nationwide survey in July which received more than 1000 responses. The survey results are on the website and have been used in the work being carried out by the team.

"Milford Sound Piopiotahi is an amazing place and we need to ensure the masterplan we create can be used to inspire its preservation as the most unique experience and place in the world," Dr Turner said.

As well as all the various engagements being carried out, the masterplan development team, led by Stantec and Boffa Miskell, has been compiling research in various workstreams, such as conservation, infrastructure, mana whenua, tourism impact, social impact, hazards and governance. That research will form the backbone of the masterplan, which is due in May-June next year.