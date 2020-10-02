Tidal Creek No. 2 Bridge replacement - council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:45

Council is in the process of designing a replacement for the Tidal Creek No 2 Bridge located 21 kilometres south of Karamea on the Karamea Highway.

The proposal is to replace the single lane bridge with a two-lane structure. CW-Drilling has been contracted to undertake borehole investigations to determine ground conditions and foundation design for the new bridge. CW-Drilling is currently on site undertaking this work.

The existing single lane timber deck bridge: - was built in 1932 - has restricted capacity for heavy loads - is subject to a 30km per hour speed restriction - requires frequent maintenance

The new two-lane bridge will be capable of taking high productivity motor vehicles with a total weight up to 50 tonnes and will comply with the national standard.

The Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) has funded this bridge replacement and the Provincial Growth Fund will administer this project on their behalf. This means the bridge replacement will be at no cost to Buller District ratepayers. The project budget is $1.8M. MBIE and Waka Kotahi NZTA are councils major project partners and council is appreciative of receiving the funding to progress the works. The project started in August 2020 and is due for significant completion August 2021.

The identified stages of work include: - Site survey and site Geotechnical Investigations - Develop concept design and commence consenting process with BDC and WCRC - Undertake Stakeholder Engagement Plan and Consult with affected parties - Develop Preliminary design and confirm cost estimates challenges. - Complete design and tender works - Construction

Construction work is due to start in the summer 2021. Completion is planned for the end of August 2021 with some final road works being completed later as temperatures improve for road sealing. A temporary crossing will be constructed to allow for continued access during construction. As part of the funding agreement, tendering and procurement arrangements are to comply with agreed social procurement objectives including supplier diversity.

Eric de Boer, Manager Infrastructure Delivery said: "The successful delivery of this project will provide added resilience to the road access into the Karamea basin. The completed work will improve road safety at Tidal Creek by providing two lanes, a shoulder and suitable guardrail and remove costly ongoing bridge maintenance attributed to the old timber deck bridge. The completed work will promote access and economic sustainability for the local community".

Upon the completion of Tidal Creek No 2 Bridge, Council will work with NZTA to focus on the Little Wanganui Bridge replacement next.