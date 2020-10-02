King family heirlooms gifted to Te Waimate Mission - Heritage NZ

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:46

Heirlooms belonging to one of the first European families to settle in New Zealand have been gifted to Te Waimate Mission, the historic property cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Bill King, together with his wife Doris and his sister Judy Horrell, recently made the decision to gift some of their family treasures, which have been handed down through generations to the historic mission. Bill and Judy are the great great grandchildren of missionaries John and Hannah King, who were part of the group of missionaries that established the first Christian mission and European settlement in New Zealand at Rangihoua in 1814.

The artefacts include a piece of Hannah King’s wedding dress, a pocket watch engraved with the letters ‘JK’ and a four-seater couch that was brought to New Zealand from Australia - artefacts that date back to the beginning of Christianity in New Zealand and one of the country’s earliest European settlements.

"These items have been in the family for decades and so we thought carefully about what we should do with them. Ultimately we decided the best way to ensure their preservation was to give them to Te Waimate Mission," says Bill King.

"The family has had a long association with the Waimate North area and so we felt strongly that these pieces should stay local, and that Te Waimate Mission was the place for them."

The couch is unusual in that it is made from Australian hardwood, quite possibly by King himself when he was staying at Samuel Marsden’s Australian mission headquarters at Paramatta prior to sailing to New Zealand.

"The couch has a series of decorative wood ‘turnings’ which are similar to a chair that belonged to John and Hannah, and which is still in our possession. With the couch, you can see where the turnings running along the base of the chair have had some wear over the years," he says.

According to Bill, people originally sat on a mat of woven reeds attached to the couch frame, though in time this was replaced by a bullock hide almost seven feet long.

The fragment of Hannah King’s wedding dress will be reunited with the King family christening gown - worn by their son Thomas Holloway, who was the first European child born in New Zealand - and the wedding shirt Hannah made for John King. The shirt is the earliest example of a European-made garment in New Zealand for which the maker and wearer are known, and is made of Irish linen cloth.

"Te Waimate now has a unique collection of very early New Zealand textiles, providing one of the few opportunities for people to view some of the craftsmanship of women in the historic record," says the Manager of Heritage New Zealand’s Hokianga properties Alex Bell, who is based at Te Waimate Mission.

"There is a tendency for artefacts like tools and timber work to survive, and as a result collections are often a little biased towards men. Collectively, the piece of the wedding dress and the other garments help balance that story, so we’re particularly grateful to Bill and Doris for their generosity."

According to Alex, these artefacts provide personal touches on history with a clear link back to the family which is closely associated with the Taiamai area, and Te Waimate Mission itself.

For Bill King, the items link to a family story that he, his wife Doris and sister Judy have carefully researched, together with other family members over the years including Bill’s cousin Pamela Berry who recorded the history in her book The Kings of Te Puna.

A visit by Bill and Doris to Swerford near Hook Norton in Oxfordshire a few years back brought the couple closer to the man who became a missionary over two centuries ago, and who was to establish their branch of the King family at the uttermost end of the earth.

"We visited the church where John King ‘saw the light’ and became a missionary," says Bill.

"We met with a local historian as well as author John Higgins who gave us a copy of his book - Soles and Souls - which talked about John King’s early life in England before he came to New Zealand."

The story of John King’s conversion was documented in detail in the book, which draws on an account by Josiah Bateman, the biographer of Rev Daniel Wilson who later became the Bishop of Calcutta. Wilson happened to be preaching that day:

‘[King] and another young man [...] set out to enjoy the pleasures of the Sunday feast in the neighbouring village of Great Tew, but in the good providence of God something induced them to turn and enter Worton Church. The preacher was Rev Daniel Wilson. They were so powerfully affected by the sermon, that by mutual consent, they gave up all idea of the feast, and on the walk home, conversing on the things they had heard, they went down to a stone quarry by the roadside and there, kneeling down, united in what was probably their first earnest prayer to the God of salvation.’

Known for his sermons that used ‘simple language, stirring appeals and faithful exhibition of the truth’, Wilson was a powerful preacher - so much so that it was not uncommon for his preaching to stir strong emotional responses in those who heard him. As soon as John King stepped into the church it appears he was a marked man.

After attending that fateful, unscheduled church service, the shoe-maker and rope weaver was transformed from one ‘living in carelessness and indifference about religion’ to adopting evangelical Anglicanism, and training to become an artisan missionary.

The rest is history - early New Zealand history to be exact.

The precious King family heirlooms survived life in the tenuous missionary settlement at Rangihoua, and over the next 200 years family members have taken pains to care for these artefacts.

"My grandfather Willy - or Wiri as he was also known - bought a safe at an auction for £3 and kept the piece of Hannah King’s wedding dress in it for years, along with other family treasures," says Bill.

"We think Grandpa knew the value and importance of these things and wanted to protect them. It was probably the best thing he could have done with them."

The gifting of the family heirlooms is a very significant and generous gesture according to Alex Bell.

"These items have tremendous personal value to the King family, and the fact that they are willing to share these important heirlooms with the people of New Zealand is incredibly generous," says Alex.

"We’re keen to do these precious objects justice, and so over the next few weeks we’ll be carefully presenting them in a way that makes them visible to visitors, but protected in a way appropriate to their importance and rarity."