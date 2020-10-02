Safety a top priority for new roundabout - Hamilton Council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 13:34

A busy intersection in the suburb of Chartwell is set to become safer for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists with construction of a new roundabout beginning next week (Monday 5 October).

The roundabout at the intersection of Bankwood Road and Comries Road will include shared off-road paths and raised safety platforms to improve safety for all users and help cope with heavy traffic flows.

Hamilton City Council has adopted a Vision Zero target of ending deaths and serious injuries on the city's roads which means the council designs and delivers infrastructure that recognises humans can make mistakes on the road, but they should not pay for it with a life.

Jason Harrison, Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation Unit Manager, says "the intersection has over 11,200 vehicles use it each day - it is located near schools, malls and bus stops. It was identified as high-risk following 15 crashes in the past five years - two of these resulting in serious injury".

Contractors will be working hard to minimise disruption, but delays are expected and motorists are urged to take an alternate route and allow extra time for their journey.

Traffic management will be in place while the project is underway, with construction expected to be complete by the end of the year.

For more information visit Hamilton.govt.nz/transportprojects