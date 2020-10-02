Mayor enjoys high tea with British High Commissioner - council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 15:01

The Honourable Excellency Laura Clarke, British High Commissioner, paid a visit to Mayor Rehette Stoltz earlier today as she was in Gisborne on business.

"It was delightful to catch up with Ms Clarke again, as she was here last year during the Sestercentennial commemorations to issue a Statement of Regret to mana whenua," said Mayor Stoltz.

"We made a lovely personal connection at the time, and it was wonderful to renew that and chat about family, as her husband is a New Zealander and she has previously lived in South Africa.

"It was very reassuring to hear that the High Commission is vitally interested in climate change and climate change mitigation and adaptation, as is Council.

"She offered us the moral support of her office for our work, as well as her keen interest in us as a local body working on climate change and biodiversity projects on the ground."

Mayor Stoltz said it was gratifying to hear the High Commissioner speak on topics that were at the core of Council’s own business.