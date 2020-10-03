Search for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings

Saturday, 3 October, 2020 - 15:20

Police making enquiries into the disappearance of Melissa Ewings continue to have concerns for her safety.

Melissa was reported missing on Monday 21 September in the Clarence area after not turning up for work.

Police Search and Rescue have in recent days located items of interest in the search for Melissa, including her cell phone.

Police continue to follow up on and assess information received about where Melissa may be, and her movements, and maintain an open mind as to what has happened.

Anyone who locates anything that may be of interest in relation to this case is urged to contact Blenheim Police on 105.