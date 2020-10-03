Auckland Powerball player wins $5 million

Saturday, 3 October, 2020 - 20:57

One lucky player from Auckland will be popping the champagne after taking home $5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pakuranga Lotto in Auckland and is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just days after Powerball was struck for the fifth time in September alone! Three players from Auckland and two players from Christchurch scored big with Powerball last month, taking home a total of $32.8 million between them.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Valentines Stationers in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Levels 1 and 2, Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19