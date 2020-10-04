Fatal crash at Tokaanu, near Turangi

|
Police can confirm that one person has died following a car vs pedestrian crash on SH41 at Tokaanu, near Turangi.
Police were alerted to the crash at around 11:42pm last night, 3 October, and the road was closed for some time.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and the road is now open.
