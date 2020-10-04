Flooding in Riverton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the flooded streets in Riverton.
The following streets have been blocked off:
Please avoid Taramea Bay and Walker Street, as walking down these roads pushes water into houses.
Colac Bay and Orepuki should also be avoided due to excessive flooding in the wider area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice