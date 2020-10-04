Sunday, 4 October, 2020 - 16:45

=This is an official message from the Civil Defence Controller Angus McKay.

Some roads are closed and residential properties have been affected by the flooding around Southland today.

Properties in Grant Road, Otatara, have had their garages flooded and one has had water inside. However, the water is now being pumped away from the area and various drains cleared to assist with this. No one has been evacuated.

In Invercargill, properties on Bainfield and Retreat Roads and Venus Street have also been affected by flooding. Residents of the Venus Street property have been offered alternate accommodation.

In the district, there has been flooding in rural areas and in towns from the Riverton-Otautau area across through Winton, Mokoreta, Wyndham, Gore and Fortrose and Tokanui.

Wyndham Road and Wyndham Station Road are closed until further notice. Contractors are signing as many roads as possible but are stretched in getting everywhere and in having enough signs.

Drivers are asked to not travel if possible and if they have to travel, then be very careful of surface flooding and be aware that not all flooding will be signed.

Some rivers are still rising but no major issues are expected. The situation will continue to be monitored and information published on Facebook and our website as required.

This release has been issued by Angus McKay, Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller.