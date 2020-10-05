Options for Highfield Site open for discussion - council

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 08:48

Timaru District Council is seeking feedback on its ideas for the future of the Highfield Golf Course site.

Councillors voted last year to agree to a plan to reduce the size of the golf course, and is now seeking feedback from residents about what it should do with the remainder of the land in the reserve.

Following public consultation earlier this year, the council is now presenting three high level concepts for public feedback, which can be made online at timaru.govt.nz/highfieldfuture or using forms which can be picked up at the TDC Council Building, CBAY or the Timaru Town and Country Club.

The three high level options are for the whole area to be turned into park land; a version which includes increased park land, but also a 9-hole golf course; and a third option where the majority of the area is turned into parkland but a new small residential subdivision is created at the top.

The plans have been created in conjunction with landscape architects Boffa Miskell Ltd, who led the earlier consultation.

Parks and Recreation Manager Bill Steans said that he had been impressed by the amount of public engagement with the project so far, and was looking forward to hearing what people thought about the new options.

"This is the biggest park redevelopment project that we’ve undertaken in some time, and it would be great to see the high level of engagement we’ve had so far continue through this stage" said Bill.

"Our consultants have been working through all the feedback that came in earlier this year and have come up with three major options to transform the area for the future. We’d now invite everyone to get online or pick up a leaflet, have a look at the options and tell us what you think.

"Getting online and having your say or picking up one of our leaflets is a real opportunity to help shape this new recreational facility."

The feedback period is open now, and will close on the 23rd October. Results will be collated in to a summary report with recommendations for a preferred option. This will be forwarded to the Council Community Services Committee meeting in early November for consideration at the meeting on the 24th November.

The Committee will select the preferred option to be refined as a final proposed concept plan. This will be presented to Council with indicative costs and phasing strategies for adoption.