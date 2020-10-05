'Public views sought on future of Greater Christchurch'

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 10:20

What’s your vision for Greater Christchurch in 2050? That’s the question people are being asked as public engagement begins on a project to develop a 30-year plan for the area.

Greater Christchurch 2050 is an opportunity to reset and refresh our priorities post-earthquake and in response to COVID-19. The initiative is driven by the Greater Christchurch Partnership: councils, the district health board and government agencies. The partnership also includes NgÄi Tahu, strengthening local relationships with mana whenua and ensuring that iwi aspirations and outcomes are visibly integrated into the strategy. The Greater Christchurch area includes Christchurch city and surrounding towns in Selwyn and Waimakariri districts from Rolleston to Rangiora. Partner agencies are committed to reimagining the area, with a combined accountability to realising a plan that will strengthen and inform long-term partnerships with government.

"Over the past decade, this area has faced unprecedented challenges to its social, economic, cultural, and environmental fabric," says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel. "It’s now time for us to look forward - we have the right tools, partnerships and planning capability in place to both respond to the many challenges we face but also to make the most of the opportunities presented by our people, our regional strength and our place in the world. The time for Greater Christchurch is now. "This plan will help us reposition ourselves for the future as we emerge from the COVID environment."

Environment Canterbury Chair Jenny Hughey explains that how we collectively treat our natural environment will directly impact on the wellbeing of the people we serve.

"The challenges ahead of us are huge. Nationally, the target is that New Zealand is net zero carbon by 2050. If we are to address our environmental challenges and provide the quality of life that Greater Christchurch is known for we need to act now and together."

The economies and communities within Greater Christchurch are closely inter-connected, says Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

"The people we serve move between our district boundaries to access employment, use facilities, shop and socialise. The important question as we look ahead is, how do we use our collective investment, resources and tools to greatest effect for our communities in the sub-region and wider Canterbury?" Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says presenting a unified vision is important in our dealings with the Government.

"We know we have benefited from significant post-quake Central Government investment. However, we now need to shift our engagement and ensure we are also attracting and receiving the share of investment and the type of partnership with Central Government that will benefit New Zealand."

Greater Christchurch 2050 Timeframes:

Public engagement to understand people’s priorities for 2050 from 3 October - 8 November 2020 Stakeholder workshops will occur in November - December 2020

The Strategic Framework and Plan will be developed using this information and delivered by June 2021.