Big plans for Three Waters - Tararua District Council

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 14:25

In July 2020, the Government announced a $761 million funding package to provide post Covid-19 stimulus to maintain, improve water infrastructure and support a three-year programme of reform of local government water service delivery arrangements. The Tararua District Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Three Waters Services Reform with Central Government.

Mayor Tracey Collis said funding secured from signing has added $5.02 million of project work in the Tararua District, focusing on key renewals, resilience and planning for future growth, job creation, supporting local and keeping as much money flowing into our communities as we can.

The post Covid-19 stimulus to local councils is to help maintain and improve the three waters (drinking water, wastewater and stormwater) infrastructure and to support reform of local government water services delivery arrangements.

"This package will provide a lot of opportunities for local employment," Council Chief Executive Blair King said.

"Creating this employment as a result of the Government’s stimulus means a positive legacy for our district."

King said the $5.02m gives our district the ability to put enhancements into our water treatment plants and in Dannevirke, repair the Cole Street main - projects which would be three to five years out in the Long Term Plan without the funding.

"We need economic stimulus to ensure our capital programme is going ahead focusing on core infrastructure, such as repairing pipelines and improving compliance in our water treatment plants," he said.

"It allows us to spend $700,000 on gross pollutant traps which cuts down on pollution. People don’t like seeing rubbish flowing down streams and this system allows us to capture it.

"This is a simple way of improving the health of our streams."

"And there is the possibility of more Government funding to come," King said.

Mayor Collis said the three water assets carry the bulk of our Council’s external debt burden of $24m.