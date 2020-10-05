Police enquiries continue into Op Preston homicide investigation

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 15:15

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are continuing to make enquiries as the homicide investigation continues into the death of a man in Jellicoe Park.

The victim was a 21-year-old man, however Police are not in a position to release the name of the deceased at this stage.

A post-mortem is taking place today and the scene examination at Jellicoe Park has been completed.

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in Jellicoe Park, Manurewa at around 11pm - 11.30pm on Saturday 3rd October.

The victim and his friends were socialising and playing music in the park on the Jellicoe Road side.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says the Operation Preston enquiry team has spoken to a number of people in relation to this matter.

"Police have fielded several calls from members of the public and our detectives are currently working through this information.

"We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.