Pink fantail for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - council

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 15:45

This October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Upper Hutt is joining dozens of other landmarks and sculptures around New Zealand lighting up pink for the annual Global Illumination Campaign, in support of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event, Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Upper Hutt City Council illuminated the fantail sculpture on State Highway 2 (south of Silverstream) in pink on Friday for the first time to show the city’s support of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

"We are so proud to be joining monuments across New Zealand, to help paint our country pink and show our support for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ" says Upper Hutt City Council Mayor, Wayne Guppy.

"Knowing that we’re one of 140 countries around the world, lighting up in pink to promote global awareness of breast cancer, helps illustrate the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

The Global Illumination campaign runs throughout October and ends with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 30 and 31 October. Mayor Guppy will be taking part in the fundraising efforts again this year, collecting in Upper Hutt on 30 October.

Money raised through the appeal and other October fundraising events around the country will fund research into new targeted treatments, life-saving awareness initiatives, education programmes, and support New Zealanders going through breast cancer. In New Zealand, nine women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 650 deaths occur each year.