Animal rights and climate activists to protest leaders debate in Chch tonight

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 08:57

Animal rights organisation SAFE is joining Extinction Rebellion at their demonstration at The Press Leaders Debate, to be held at the Christchurch Town Hall tonight.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said more needs to be done if we are to avoid the worst effects of the climate emergency.

"Animal agriculture is our largest contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions. We need to do better, and we can, if our politicians show strong leadership."

"Our very future depends upon the decisions being made right now. For humans and animals, we need swift and decisive action to protect our planet."

New Zealand’s emissions from dairy cows are greater than our entire transport fleet. To coincide World Vegetarian Month this October, SAFE has launched a brand-new Dairy-Free Challenge.

"Going dairy-free is a great move for your health, for our planet and for animals," said Appelbe.