Gisborne District Council starts work on Motu Catchment Plan

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 10:13

Council is seeking people with strong connections to the Motu and Koranga catchments to become members of the Motu Catchment Plan stakeholder group.

The plan will set the objectives and regulations for managing water quality and quantity in the Motu and Koranga catchments, as part of implementing government requirements around fresh water.

People are invited to apply to be part of the stakeholder group, which will work with Council and local iwi to develop the plan.

"We are looking for people who can commit to attending monthly meetings for 12 months, and can dedicate the time to understanding the water quality and quantity issues in the catchment," said Council’s acting chief of strategy and science, Ben Bunting.

"People don’t need to live in the catchments, but must be able to show a strong connection to them or the rivers. We are seeking a range of different community perspectives."

As well as the stakeholder group, Council will hold public meetings, consultations with other organisations and engage with iwi.

Terms of Reference and application details are available on Council’s website, and applications for membership of the group close Monday, 19 October.

The first community workshop with residents and whÄnau from the Motu and Matawai communities will be held on Thursday, 15 October at 6pm, at the Matawai Fire Station, and is open to everyone.

All details are on Council’s website http://www.gdc.govt.nz/motu-catchment-plan/