A busy city street to become safer for all - Hamilton Council

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 14:19

As part of Hamilton City Council’s focus to provide a transport network that connects people and places in safe, accessible and smart ways, Palmerston Street is temporarily closed for road improvement works.

The works, which began Monday and are expected to take up to two months, include a complete road rebuild and safety improvements to provide better accessibility for pedestrians and those on mobility devices, as well as users of public transport.

"Palmerston Street is a busy connector road that can be difficult to get around safely and is often used as a ‘rat run’ to avoid traffic in peak times. This has created unnecessary high speeds through this area," says Council’s City Transportation Manager Jason Harrison.

Approximately 8800 cars pass through Palmerston Street daily during peak traffic times.

The safety improvements will use traffic calming features that encourage desirable driver behaviour and reduce vehicle speed. These include raised pedestrian platforms, raised zebra crossings, median islands and reshaped footpaths and kerbs to provide safer crossing points for pedestrians.

To minimise disruption, the safety improvements are being done in conjunction with a road rebuild. Palmerston Street is due for a rebuild based on deflection and skid resistance testing, which is carried out on all roads across the network on a regular basis.

The road closure will happen in two phases, from Anglesea Street to Hammond Street and then from Hammond Street to Pembroke Street.

The work supports Council’s Vision Zero target of ending deaths and serious injuries on our city's roads. In the last five years there have been 24 crashes on Palmerston Street.

Access to all homes and businesses in the area will be maintained during the works, and while the footpath on the northern side will remain open, all movement in the area is to be kept to a minimum.

"We will ensure we do what we can to make this project run seamlessly and we have been working closely with the businesses and schools in the area to ensure disruption to their day-to-day activities is kept to a minimum," says Harrison.

"We do apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. There will be a clearly marked detour in place while the works take place. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey."

