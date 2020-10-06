Applications for the waste-minimisation fund open soon - council

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 15:58

Has the new rubbish and recycling service got you thinking about how you can reduce waste?

Hamilton City Council offers funding to help get your ideas off the ground. The Waste Minimisation Fund allocates $50,000 annually from money Council receives via the Government’s national waste levy.

The aim of the fund is to encourage projects championing long-term waste minimisation and behaviour change, in line with the vision of Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

Iwi, businesses and education/community groups can apply for funding grants from $1000 towards their project or feasibility study, or up to $15,000 for larger projects that have a significant waste reduction impact.

Trent Fowles, City Waters Compliance Manager, is excited to help support community groups to find new solutions to old problems and looks forward to seeing this year’s applications. "Along with the new kerbside service, the fund is a big part of reducing waste in the city, now and in the future," says Fowles.

"We’re committed to backing Hamiltonians who have innovative ideas in reducing the amount of waste we send to landfill. We want to encourage and support forward-thinking waste minimisation projects and this fund allows us to do this."

Applications for the Waste Minimisation Fund must be received by 5pm, Monday 16 November 2020.

To find more about the fund and how to apply, please contact the team at wasteminimisation@hcc.govt.nz or call 07 838 6718.

Click here for more information about waste minimisation - https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-xgljtl-xitilqjd-r/