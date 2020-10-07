Ara Tuhono - Puhoi to Warkworth motorway project receives environmental award

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 08:24

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway project team has been awarded for its efforts to protect the local environment, particularly waterways, during construction.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project has won the project category of the International Erosion Control Association (IECA) Environmental Excellence Awards, which celebrate innovation and outstanding achievement in the industry.

The motorway project is being built by Fletcher Construction and Acciona on behalf of the Northern Express Group (NX2). "The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway is being built to high environmental standards with a focus on protecting native species and our waterways, as well as significant planting and restoration works," says Project Director Robert Jones. Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Projects Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the IECA award is great recognition of the project’s attention to environmental detail.

"The motorway is to improve safety and resilience on this strategic route connecting Auckland and Northland, but the project team is also delivering on a commitment to enhance and protect the environment that the motorway passes through, leaving it in a better state."

Robert Jones says the project is one of the largest earthworks projects underway in New Zealand.

"Erosion and sediment control is a key consideration and something the project team is particularly passionate about.

"The diverse geographical and geological landscape, from steep hill country to flat farmland and flood plains, has tested the project team.

"Through a collective effort and innovative solutions we have overcome challenges and met programme milestones while still achieving positive environmental outcomes.

"Our team takes pride in its environmental compliance. This award is a great achievement and a credit to their commitment and hard work."