No generation gap to enjoying NPDC's libraries - council

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 08:50

You’re never too old or too young to enjoy a good book - with 101 years separating NPDC’s Puke Ariki’s oldest and youngest library card holders!

Avid reader Frances Willets, 101, gets through about seven books a fortnight while five-month-old Willa Sutton got her card when she was just six weeks old.

Frances, a resident at the Molly Ryan Rest Home, stocks up on her novels from Puke Ariki’s Mobile Library every fortnight and her favourites are mysteries and romance from her favourite authors Dannielle Steele and Chris and Gerald Verne.

"I get through about seven books per two weeks and my advice to younger readers is to try and find a genre you like," says Frances, who joined the NPDC library in the 1990s.

Willa was signed up for a library card by her mum and dad at six weeks old and visits Puke Ariki’s Discover It! at least once a week with mum Emily Nelson to pick up a picture book bag and enjoy the Baby Rhymes story sessions. "The staff make us welcome and it’s been great to meet other new mums. Giving children their own library card from a young age has to be beneficial, anything that develops a love of reading early on can only be a good thing," says Emily.

NPDC General Manager of Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner says Puke Ariki Library and the community libraries in Bell Block, Waitara, Urenui, Inglewood, ÅÄkura and the Mobile Library cater for all readers whether they are just starting with picture books, bingeing the latest bestseller, accessing the digital library or swotting up on facts from non-fiction tomes.

"Whether you’re one or 101, we’ve got something for you at our libraries. It’s free and so simple to join: just pop in and chat with one of the Library staff and we can sign you up with a card. We’ve got more than 200,000 physical books to choose from, thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks and movies as well," says Ms Turner.

"Our services have evolved since Frances was a girl but the ethos remains the same; we want residents young or old to enjoy reading and the benefits that brings."

Come in to any library with two forms of ID to get your card or sign up online to the Digital Library https://onlinereg.kotui.org.nz/forms/2. It only takes five minutes and gives instant access.