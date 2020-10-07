Serious crash on Thames Coast Road

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Thames Coast Road, between Russek Road and Manaia Road.
The collision, between a truck and a motorcyle was reported to Police at about 8.50am.
Initial indications are that a person has serious injuries.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Further updates will be made when available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice