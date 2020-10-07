Serious crash on Thames Coast Road

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 09:30

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Thames Coast Road, between Russek Road and Manaia Road.

The collision, between a truck and a motorcyle was reported to Police at about 8.50am.

Initial indications are that a person has serious injuries.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Further updates will be made when available.