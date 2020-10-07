Feedback and ideas wanted for Flaxmere Town Centre plan - Council

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 11:26

The untapped potential of the Flaxmere Town Centre is being explored by Hastings District Council, and the community is being asked to share their views on what it could look like in the future.

At the end of last year council started to look at opportunities for more housing in Flaxmere, as well as making better use of council-owned land.

As part of this, the focus turned to the six-hectare vacant block of council land to the west of the town centre between Caernavon Drive and the driveway to the pools, library and community centre.

This weekend, a community open day is being held to see what people think of some ideas that have been put forward.

The vision is to create a town centre that is less dominated by vehicles, better for pedestrians, and that has a heart with its own character and identity.

As well as new housing, creating spaces for the likes of central government agencies, tertiary education, health centres and other offices are all possibilities.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O’Keefe encouraged people to take up the opportunity to have input.

"I’ve always said that Flaxmere is an opportunity not a liability. Come and have a say about what you would like your community to look like moving forward. Come with an open mind. It’s our time Flaxmere - the season is nigh." Three options are being put forward to consider and give feedback on:

Develop the entire area for residential use, including standalone houses and apartment blocks, up to three-storeys high. There would be a total of 80 housing units.

Develop the northern area for commercial use and open space, and the rest for residential use - the housing including standalone, duplex and terrace houses - totalling 31 units.

Develop the northern area into part-commercial, part-residential, and rest of the land into residential comprising stand-alone, duplex and apartment housing - with a total of 48 units.

In all the scenarios, provision has been made for carparking, ease of access to the surrounding roading network, including a new north-south link road to the east, and the option for an open space area, potentially including a childen’s playground if desired.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said council was excited about the Flaxmere town centre opportunities for housing, land use, recreation and more.