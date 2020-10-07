New roundabout opens to improve safety at Tiro Tiro Road intersection - Council

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 13:34

A new roundabout has opened to improve safety at the intersection of Queen Street and Tiro Tiro Road in Levin.

The roundabout is one of two safety improvement projects currently underway on Levin’s busiest local road, Queen Street: the intersection with Tiro Tiro Road, and the section between Oxford Street and Salisbury Street. These two projects are being funded by $1.65 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to create jobs in the district as well as delivering safety improvements and modernising a key part of Levin’s road network.

Horowhenua District Council Roading Services Manager James Wallace said the new roundabout will make the intersection safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"We plan to install some further safety features, including pedestrian refuges on all four sides of the roundabout and a streetlight in the middle," he said.

"Our priority was to re-open the intersection to traffic as soon as possible to minimise disruption. Although the roundabout will stay open while we install the additional features and finish the footpaths, traffic management will remain in place and we ask everyone to drive carefully at this intersection."

Works are expected to be complete by early November.