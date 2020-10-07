Puhoi to Warkworth motorway project - NX2 Group

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 15:45

Night Works - State Highway 1 (SH1) at the Kaipara Flats Road/Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth - 11 October to 15 October 2020

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Motorway Project is undertaking night works on SH1 at the Kaipara Flats Road/Goatley Road intersection, Warkworth. The utilities and drainage works will start on Sunday 11th October and are expected to be completed by Thursday 15th October, weather permitting.

These works are required to accommodate the increase in traffic movements once the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Motorway Project is complete in mid-2022 and seeks to enable and accommodate a safe and efficient linkage to the new intersection connecting Auckland Transport’s Matakana Link Road.

For your safety, the safety of project staff and to minimise traffic disruptions, there will be traffic management on SH1 with stop/go traffic management in place from 7:00pm to 5:00am each night (Sunday to Thursday only).

NX2 would like to remind road users that the temporary maximum speed limit of 60km/h is in place on this section of SH1 during the works. Motorists are advised to watch out for road crews working.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

When it opens in mid-May 2022, the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.