Arrest following Nelson boat fire

A 37-year-old man has been charged with arson and burglary following a boat fire at Nelson Marina.
Emergency services were called to the blaze about 2.15am yesterday.
The boat was significantly damaged.
The alleged offender is due to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow, Thursday 8 October.
