Police appeal to help locate missing North Shore woman

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 07:55

Police are appealing to the public to help find Brenda Stapleton, who went missing from her home in Belmont on the North Shore yesterday.

The 75-year-old left her home about 10am yesterday morning, but has not returned since.

She was reported missing late last night and Police and her family have concerns for her welfare and want to ensure she is safe.

Brenda is described as about 167cm tall and was last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying a black handbag and a shopping bag.

Police are making a number of enquiries to locate her, and the Police Eagle helicopter and Search and Rescue have helped assist with the search to find her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201007/7770.

If you see her please contact 111.