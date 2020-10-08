Mt Messenger one-hour road closures next week - NZTA

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 09:55

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

8 October 2020

REMINDER: Mt Messenger one-hour road closures next week

Motorists are reminded to plan head to avoid delays of up to one hour if traveling State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 October.

SH3 will be closed at the base of Mt Messenger on either side for one hour on alternating hours starting with 8.30am - 9.30am, until 5.30pm.

Essential maintenance work, such as drain and slip clearing, and asphalt paving repairs, will be undertaken while the road is closed. Due to the road environment, there is no there is no way to get traffic safely through the site while crews are working.

Motorists are encouraged to time their journeys to avoid queuing for up to one hour. Toilet facilities and water will be available at either end of the road closures for motorists waiting in the queue.

In the event of unsuitable weather, work will be postponed to Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 October. Please visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before travelling for up to date information about the road closures and traffic.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Road closure times will be as follows:

Monday 12 October

Up until 8.30am

Road open

8.30am-9.30am

Road closed

9.30am-10.30am

Road open

10.30am -11.30am

Road closed

11.30am -12.30pm

Road open

12.30pm -1.30pm

Road closed

1.30pm-2.30pm

Road open

2.30pm -3.30pm

Road closed

3.30pm-4.30pm

Road open

4.30pm -5.30pm

Road closed

From 5.30pm

Road open

Tuesday 13 October

Up until 8.30am

Road open

8.30am-9.30am

Road closed

9.30am-10.30am

Road open

10.30am -11.30am

Road closed

11.30am -12.30pm

Road open

12.30pm -1.30pm

Road closed

1.30pm-2.30pm

Road open

2.30pm -3.30pm

Road closed

3.30pm-4.30pm

Road open

4.30pm -5.30pm

Road closed

From 5.30pm

Road open

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztacni

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCNI

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

