Mt Messenger one-hour road closures next week - NZTA

TRAFFIC BULLETIN
8 October 2020
REMINDER: Mt Messenger one-hour road closures next week
Motorists are reminded to plan head to avoid delays of up to one hour if traveling State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 October.
SH3 will be closed at the base of Mt Messenger on either side for one hour on alternating hours starting with 8.30am - 9.30am, until 5.30pm.
Essential maintenance work, such as drain and slip clearing, and asphalt paving repairs, will be undertaken while the road is closed. Due to the road environment, there is no there is no way to get traffic safely through the site while crews are working.
Motorists are encouraged to time their journeys to avoid queuing for up to one hour. Toilet facilities and water will be available at either end of the road closures for motorists waiting in the queue.
In the event of unsuitable weather, work will be postponed to Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 October. Please visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before travelling for up to date information about the road closures and traffic.
Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.
Road closure times will be as follows:
Monday 12 October
Up until 8.30am
Road open
8.30am-9.30am
Road closed
9.30am-10.30am
Road open
10.30am -11.30am
Road closed
11.30am -12.30pm
Road open
12.30pm -1.30pm
Road closed
1.30pm-2.30pm
Road open
2.30pm -3.30pm
Road closed
3.30pm-4.30pm
Road open
4.30pm -5.30pm
Road closed
From 5.30pm
Road open
Tuesday 13 October
Up until 8.30am
Road open
8.30am-9.30am
Road closed
9.30am-10.30am
Road open
10.30am -11.30am
Road closed
11.30am -12.30pm
Road open
12.30pm -1.30pm
Road closed
1.30pm-2.30pm
Road open
2.30pm -3.30pm
Road closed
3.30pm-4.30pm
Road open
4.30pm -5.30pm
Road closed
From 5.30pm
Road open
