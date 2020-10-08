Environmental education wananga inspires ECE teachers - council

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 11:48

Yesterday Horizons Regional Council hosted a ‘MÄori Perspectives through the Water for Life theme’ wÄnanga for Early Childhood Educators (ECE). Run through the Enviroschools programme, the wÄnanga was an opportunity for ECE teachers from across the region to come together to explore the theme of water from a MÄori perspective.

Horizons environmental educator and Enviroschools regional coordinator, Sarah Williams says a core part of the wÄnanga was to encourage centres to showcase their mahi in this area.

"One way in which we support our Enviroschools is by providing opportunities for them to connect with others in the network at both district and regional level. This regional wÄnanga is our second with an ECE specific focus."

More than 60 teachers from across the Horizons Region attended the wÄnanga held at Manchester Street School and Feilding Kindergarten which are both Enviroschools.

"Empowering students to work towards sustainable communities is at the core of the Enviroschools kaupapa. Horizons and the regions’ city and district councils contribute funding for the facilitation of this programme in a number of ECE centres, primary and secondary schools," says Ms Williams.

"We are new to the Enviroschools programme," says Karen Kennedy, Senior Teacher, Marton Junction Community Pre-school. "This wÄnanga has been a great opportunity to share ideas which will help us to achieve our goal of reducing plastic waste, creating a garden and water collection."