Control Gates Bridge to close overnight on Monday - council

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 11:43

Control Gates Bridge will be closed between 8pm on Monday and 4am on Tuesday to allow Mercury Energy to undertake essential maintenance.

The work will involve a crane to enable maintenance of the control gates and will see the bridge handrails cleaned and painted.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said while the council’s only role in the work was to approve the traffic management plan, staff were working closely with Mercury Energy to help ensure the community was well informed. Electronic signs were put in place in the vicinity of the bridge to help spread the word.

"All emergency vehicles will be given priority through the site and pedestrians and cyclists will also be given access during this time," he said. Other traffic will be detoured via the Eastern TaupÅ Arterial State Highway One.

A second night of works will be carried out on the following Monday, October 19 during the same times with stop/go management in place.