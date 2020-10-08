Road closure following crash - SH51, Awatoto, Napier - Eastern

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 11:45

State Highway 51 is closed following a crash at the intersection with Waitangi Road, Awatoto.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:20am.

Diversions are being put in place at the intersections of Awatoto Road and State Highway 51, and at Waitangi Road and SH 51.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.