Road closure following crash - SH51, Awatoto, Napier - Eastern

State Highway 51 is closed following a crash at the intersection with Waitangi Road, Awatoto.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:20am.
Diversions are being put in place at the intersections of Awatoto Road and State Highway 51, and at Waitangi Road and SH 51.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
