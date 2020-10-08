Taupo flights increased between two main centres - Council

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 14:05

The TaupÅ District’s connection to the domestic tourism market has been further strengthened by news Air New Zealand is increasing the number of flights on its return Auckland-TaupÅ route.

The national carrier announced a revised schedule yesterday that will see three more weekly return services provided from Monday, November 2. It will see the number of flights boosted to around 80 per cent of what they were pre-COVID. Early morning Sounds Air flights to Wellington have also resumed.

Mayor David Trewavas said the increase in flights was excellent news for the district, particularly in the lead up to the busy summer period. Both the Auckland-TaupÅ and Auckland-Wellington routes were vitally important to the economic success of this district and the increase in flights was an encouraging sign, he said.

"The key to securing the flights long-term will be based on bookings and I really hope the loyalty of our local people to Air New Zealand and Sounds Air will be replicated by visitors from out-of-town, he said.

"We are looking forward to a bumper summer."