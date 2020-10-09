Recruitment for Napier City Council's Chief Executive begins

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 09:03

Napier City Council is pleased to advise that Inside Recruitment has been appointed to find Council’s next permanent Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment consultancy was selected from amongst a group of recruitment agencies that responded to Council’s request for proposal.

"I’m delighted to be working with Inside Recruitment and I’m confident that they will help us to identify the best person to move Napier City Council forward," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Dale Gray, Partner at Inside Recruitment says "Napier is such an attractive place to live and work and I know that the CEO role at Napier City Council is one that will be engaging and challenging to many experienced Chief Executives. We’re expecting to receive a large number of high calibre candidates."

Mayor Wise has clear expectations on what the best candidate will look like:

"We are looking for an outstanding Chief Executive. Someone who the elected Council, all our staff and, most importantly, the whole of our Napier community can be proud of."

"We need someone who wants to be a part of our community, so living in Napier is a must. An inspiring and motivating leader with considerable experience in a political environment is also essential. NCC is committed to providing a high standard of customer service, so we need someone with a strong focus on this, as well as someone who is skilled at building external relationships with mana whenua, businesses and community groups. Of course, proven results goes without saying."

Advertising for the Chief Executive Officer will begin on Monday 12 October, with applications closing at 5pm Friday 6 November.

"We anticipate being able to put forward a strong list of candidates to NCC towards the end of the year. It’s likely that NCC will be ready to offer the role to the successful applicant before Christmas." says Dale Gray.

Interim Chief Executive Keith Marshall will remain at NCC until the new CEO begins.

"I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here at NCC. It’s a great role, with great people and a fantastic location. This is certainly a plum role for an experienced leader," says Keith.